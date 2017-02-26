Search for missing teenager resumes after cliff fall

The area being searched has been widened after an 18-year-old fell from Arbroath Cliffs.

Fall: Search continues. STV

A major search operation has resumed after an 18-year-old reportedly fell from a cliff in Angus.

The teenager is believed to have fallen around 1pm on Saturday at Arbroath Cliffs, sparking a major search involving a helicopter, lifeboats and rescue teams.

On Sunday, Police Scotland said the area being searched has been widened, with teams searching further up and down the coastline.

The search was stood down overnight but resumed on Sunday morning.

Chief inspector David McIntosh said: "Immediate coastline searches at Arbroath Cliffs have been carried out this morning involving coastguard and lifeboat teams.

"Moving forward today, the search parameters will be widened as we extend our operation further up and down the coastline.

"We remain in close contact with his family at this very difficult time.

"Anyone with information should contact Police on 101."

Lifeboats from Montrose and Arbroath have been involed in the search, as has the Coastguard helicopter based at Prestwick and four coastguard rescue teams.