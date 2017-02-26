Man held after deaths of two people in Dundee street

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in Drumlanrig Drive.

Deaths: Police investigate. STV News

A man has been detained following the deaths of two people in a Dundee street.

Drumlanrig Drive was cordoned off following the deaths of a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman on Sunday morning.

There is a substantial police presence in the area but detectives have moved to reassure residents that the incident was "isolated." Forensic officers were at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

A 42-year-old man has been detained in connection with the deaths.

Detective chief inspector Keith Hardie, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "There will be a strong police presence in the area while our investigation continues and I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to stress that this has been a contained and isolated incident. There has been no threat to the wider public at any stage.

"I would also urge anyone with information to please contact Police, likewise anyone who saw or heard anything in the area that could be of assistance.

"Please contact Police as soon as possible on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."