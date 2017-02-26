Woman charged following death of man in Perth house

Douglas Anderson was pronounced dead at a property in Dunnock Park.

A woman has been charged following the death of a man at a house in Perth.

The 39-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics were called to Dunnock Park on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, police named him as Douglas Anderson.

A 36-year-old woman is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with his death.

Police said she is from the local area.

Detective inspector Gary Winter, who has led the investigation, said: "I would like to thank the local community for their patience while extensive inquiries have been carried out in the area, and for all information provided to police."