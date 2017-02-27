Man charged over deaths of two people on Dundee street

A 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman died in the incident on Sunday.

Drumlanrig Drive: Police cordoned off a large area (file pic). STV News

A man is due to appear in court after the deaths of two people in a Dundee street.

Police confirmed that a 42-year-old man had been charged over the incident involving a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman in Drumlanrig Drive.

The man is scheduled to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

A large cordon was erected at the street to allow forensic investigations to take place after the incident on Sunday morning.

Officers have moved to reassure local residents that the incident was "isolated".

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "Thank you to the members of the public who have assisted us with the investigation - your support is appreciated."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.