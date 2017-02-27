Man rescued from River Tay after search led by RNLI
He was traced in the water near the Tay Road Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
A man was rescued from the River Tay after a major RNLI search operation.
Volunteers at Broughty Ferry RNLI were alerted to reports that someone was in the water near the Tay Road Bridge at around 1pm on Sunday.
The team launched its all weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis and a smaller inshore lifeboat with support from an on-shore crew.
Volunteers from the smaller boat rescued the man from the water just west of the bridge.
They gave him emergency first aid before transferring him onto the larger lifeboat.
The man was rushed to Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station where he was treated by waiting paramedics.
