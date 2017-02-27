  • STV
Man charged over £120,000 internet 'dating fraud' 

The 45-year-old has also been accused of money laundering in Dundee.

Online dating: The 45-year-old is due to appear in court (file pic).
A man has been charged over an alleged £120,000 internet dating scam.

The 45-year-old is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday after his arrest in the city.

Police Scotland said he has been charged with committing a so-called 'romance fraud', money laundering and offences under the Immigration Act.

A romance fraud involves the deception of an individual into handing over money on the back of feigned romantic interests.

Detective inspector Iain McPhail issued an internet safety warning on the back of the arrest.

He said: "I would give the following advice to anyone who is considering looking for potential partners online or referred to them through a third party.

"If you are being referred to a potential partner by a third party, please ensure that they actually know that individual.

"Take steps to verify that images you see of that person are actually real images of them and not taken from the internet to give you a positive impression of them."

He added: "Avoid giving away too many personal details when dating online. Revealing your full name, date of birth and home address may lead to your identity being stolen.

"Never send or receive money or give away your bank details to someone you've only met online, no matter how much you trust them or believe their story."

