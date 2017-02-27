Pair killed on street after vigil for cliff-fall relative

David Sorrie and Julie McCash were related to Ralphie Duffy, who remains missing.

Scene: Floral tributes on Drumlanrig Drive in Dundee. STV

A man and woman who died after a disturbance had been at a vigil for a young relative who went missing after falling off a cliff.

It is understood that David Sorrie and Julie McCash had gathered at Drumlanrig Drive in Dundee for 18-year-old Ralphie Duffy, who remains missing after falling from Arbroath Cliffs on Saturday.

Mr Sorrie, 32, and Ms McCash, 43, were found dead on the street early on Sunday, sparking a major police investigation.

A 42-year-old man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the deaths.

A large cordon was erected at the street to allow forensic investigations to take place after the incident on Sunday.

Officers have moved to reassure local residents that the incident was "isolated".

Detective inspector Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "Thank you to the members of the public who have assisted us with the investigation - your support is appreciated."

Mr Duffy is believed to have fallen at around 1pm on Saturday after going for a walk with his family.

His disappearance sparked a major search involving a helicopter, lifeboats and rescue teams.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh said: "We have carried out extensive multi-agency searches of the coastline for Ralph over the weekend and these will continue today, with support from the Police Scotland Air Support Unit and specialist Police Scotland Search Teams.

"On Saturday, Ralph was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and blue and red trainers and he is described as being 5ft 1in in height, with short black hair and blue eyes.

"We know Arbroath Cliffs continues to be a popular area for walking and whilst we ask the public to report any information that could assist us with our search for Ralph, please be mindful of your own safety and do not put yourself in any danger.

"Our specialist search teams have the appropriate training and equipment to carry out searches of the water and coastline.

"If you have any information, please contact 101 or speak to any police officer."

