Dating fraud accused 'told woman his parents had died'

Sheikh Farooq Ijaz accused of conning alleged victim out of £117,000.

Court: Ijaz made no plea of declaration (file pic).

A man accused of a £117,000 online dating fraud allegedly told a woman he needed cash to lift his family out of poverty because his parents had died in a car crash.

Sheikh Farooq Ijaz, 45, of Banbury, Oxfordshire, pretended to the woman that he was in a relationship with her and intended to marry her, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

He faced a single charge of fraud during a brief private hearing before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC.

The 45-year-old is said to have told the woman he "required a quantity of money in order to send it back to his family in Pakistan who were living in poverty".

Prosecutors say Ijaz, of Banbury, Oxfordshire, told the woman his parents had "both previously died in a motor vehicle accident".

The charge alleges the truth was "as he well knew" he had no intention of sending money to family in Pakistan and induced the woman to pay him £117,464.46 by electronic bank transfers, obtaining the money by fraud.

Ijaz made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination.



He was granted bail ahead of a further court appearance.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.