Woman suffers serious leg injuries in three-car smash

Police say there is a report of another casualty at the scene in Angus.

Ambulance: Paramedics at scene of crash in Craigo, near Montrose (file pic). Deadline

A woman suffered serious leg injuries in a three-car crash in Angus.

The collision occurred on the A937 near the village of Craigo, north west of Montrose.

Police received reports of the smash around 1pm on Tuesday.

Citreon Xsara, Ford Focus and Vauxhall Mokka cars were involved in the collision.

Officers said the woman who suffered serious leg injuries has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after the collision.

The force said there is "there is a report of a further casualty who is being treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service".

Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to contact the police on 101.

