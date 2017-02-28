Divers join search for 18-year-old man after cliff fall

Ralph Smith was last seen when walking in Arbroath, Angus, at the weekend.

Missing: Flowers left at scene where Ralph Smith fell.

Police divers are continuing the search for a teenager who fell from Arbroath Cliffs.

Ralph Smith is believed to have fallen at around 1pm on Saturday while out for a walk in Angus with his family.

Two of his relatives - David Sorrie and Julie McCash - died at a family vigil for the 18-year-old in Dundee in the early hours of Sunday.

Robert Stratton, 42, has since appeared in court charged with murdering the pair in Drumlanrig Drive.

Deaths: Julie McCash and David Sorrie were at family vigil.

On Tuesday, police confirmed their diving unit are assisting the search.

Chief inspector David McIntosh said: "Yesterday, Police Scotland air support unit and specialist Police Scotland search teams carried out further air and land searches for Ralph along the Arbroath coastline.

"Today, our dive and marine unit have been carrying out coastal cliff searches between Auchmithie and Arbroath.

"We are in regular contact with Ralph's family during this difficult time and further searches are planned for tomorrow."

Ralph is described as 5ft 10in to 6ft, with short light brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and blue and red trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.