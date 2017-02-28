Dundee FC director indicates club plan to leave Dens Park

John Nelms will soon submit a land use application for site near Camperdown Park.

Dens Park: Labelled 'a 19th century building'. ©SNS Group

Dundee FC's managing director has indicated an intention for the club to move from their current home of Dens Park.

Managing director John Nelms said a land use application would soon be submitted which would hope to enhance the future of the club.

The American spoke in an interview with DTV where he labelled Dens Park "a 19th century building" and has hopes of "potentially playing games at a new facility".

Nelms and fellow owner Tim Keyes recently purchased 29 acres of land near the Ice Arena, in Camperdown Park, which is where their application will be based.

When talking about the possibility of a move on from Dens, Nelms said: "We're also aware that we're trying to give a 21st century entertainment product in a 19th century building.

"It's not new news that Tim and I have bought 29 acres next to the ice rink in Camperdown Park and we will be putting in a land use application shortly that we hope really enhances Dundee Football Club.

"Not only in its day to day inner workings but the type of event we can put on for Dundee. We think that's going to be the future of the club and we're quite excited about it."

Dundee have played their games at Dens Park for the last 118 years and it is world renowned for the proximity to Tannadice, home of their local rivals Dundee United.

Nelms added: "It's early doors. I'm not going to talk about it until we're at certain levels. We have a lot of hoops to jump through, a lot of meetings to have and a lot of politics to get through but I can tell you we have been working on this for the last year, even before we purchased the property.

"The city council and everybody at the council we've been working with has been fantastic. It's something that we all see being a good thing for the city.

"The numerous consultants have all been great and we have been trying to future proof as much as possible any facility we would put on that site.

"We want to make it exciting and make it work seven days a week and just be a jewel for the City of Discovery.

"We'll continue to work on that and I'll give updates when appropriate."

Nelms also revealed he would be continuing to work on the possibility of the Dark Blues playing a league match in his native America.

The possibility of the one-off fixture first came to fruition in November 2015 when it emerged the club had held preliminary discussions with the Scottish Professional Football League.

Philadelphia and Boston were identified as potential host cities for what would prove to be a historic fixture.

Nelms revealed recent political issues were the latest obstacle but is still confident after making "a little bit of headway".

He added: "Reluctantly we had to talk about the US match. It's not something I wanted to talk about until we actually have it in concrete terms.

"It's something we're still working on but there are some political issues and unfortunately with political issues there's no parameters or timeline.

"We've made a little bit of headway here recently. It was something that we were trying to get done for this year but we'll continue to work on these things.

"I think they'll be very beneficial to Dundee Football Club as a whole."

