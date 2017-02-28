Campsite at T in the Park could become adults-only

Organiser Geoff Ellis stressed the need for safety when the event returns.

Campsite: Discussions under way. © SWNS.com

Organisers of Scotland's biggest music festival are in discussions to make its campsite adults-only when the event returns next year.

The move comes after two teenagers died at T in the Park in 2016 before any acts took to the stage.

Peter McCallum and Megan Bell, both 17, died in the campsite in what were reportedly drug-related incidents.

Police also launched a rape investigation at the festival last year following an attack on an 18-year-old, while a cash machine containing a "significant" amount of cash was stolen from the main arena.

Organisers DF Concerts announced in November that T in the Park is to "take a break" in 2017 in a bid to resolve issues around its recent move to a new site in Perthshire.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts & Events, said: "We're still at the early stages of planning and one of the discussions we've had is whether or not to make the campsite 18-plus."

It is understood no discussions are taking place on restricting the entry of under-18s to the main festival arena.

The festival has an open age policy, with under 18s having to be accompanied by someone over 21.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday, Mr Ellis said: "What we have seen in recent years is more 16 and 17-year-olds going a bit crazy.

"So let's make the campsite over 18 going forward.

"It does mean families can't come to the event like they have done traditionally since 1994. But that is something we have to do.

"You do all you can when you are organising an event to try and keep people safe. You work closely with the police and the authorities to try and manage audience behaviour.

"Generally most people do behave themselves, aren't getting drunk or taking drugs.

"That's how most festivals are. But obviously you have issues to deal with and they are at every single nightclub and pub.

"T in the Park has been a rite of passage since 1994 but the core attendance has always been between 18 and 24.

"The reasons we have taken a year out is to solve the issues placed upon us because of the planning consent, purely that."

Mr Ellis also revealed the festival will reduce the number of electronic dance acts it features.

He added: "We're looking at EDM dance music, which is something that particularly appeals to a younger audience, and that's something I think we will dial down.

"We're seeing a more polarised audience with people into EDM and people into guitar music who are not tolerant of electronic music at all.

"We have a new breed of EDM acts who tend to divide audiences.

"If we have lots of EDM, people comment that the line-up is all full of DJs, where have all the guitar bands gone?

"It's like you've got two different markets. You wouldn't mix country music with heavy metal."

This summer's traditional T in the Park July dates will see the TRNSMT Festival take place in Glasgow.

Staged by DF Concerts, the non-camping festival will feature Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro as headline acts, with grime artist Stormzy also on the bill.