  • STV
  • MySTV

Campsite at T in the Park could become adults-only

STV

Organiser Geoff Ellis stressed the need for safety when the event returns.

Campsite: Discussions under way.
Campsite: Discussions under way. © SWNS.com

Organisers of Scotland's biggest music festival are in discussions to make its campsite adults-only when the event returns next year.

The move comes after two teenagers died at T in the Park in 2016 before any acts took to the stage.

Peter McCallum and Megan Bell, both 17, died in the campsite in what were reportedly drug-related incidents.

Police also launched a rape investigation at the festival last year following an attack on an 18-year-old, while a cash machine containing a "significant" amount of cash was stolen from the main arena.

Organisers DF Concerts announced in November that T in the Park is to "take a break" in 2017 in a bid to resolve issues around its recent move to a new site in Perthshire.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts & Events, said: "We're still at the early stages of planning and one of the discussions we've had is whether or not to make the campsite 18-plus."

It is understood no discussions are taking place on restricting the entry of under-18s to the main festival arena.

The festival has an open age policy, with under 18s having to be accompanied by someone over 21.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday, Mr Ellis said: "What we have seen in recent years is more 16 and 17-year-olds going a bit crazy.

"So let's make the campsite over 18 going forward.

"It does mean families can't come to the event like they have done traditionally since 1994. But that is something we have to do.

"You do all you can when you are organising an event to try and keep people safe. You work closely with the police and the authorities to try and manage audience behaviour.

"Generally most people do behave themselves, aren't getting drunk or taking drugs.

"That's how most festivals are. But obviously you have issues to deal with and they are at every single nightclub and pub.

"T in the Park has been a rite of passage since 1994 but the core attendance has always been between 18 and 24.

"The reasons we have taken a year out is to solve the issues placed upon us because of the planning consent, purely that."

Mr Ellis also revealed the festival will reduce the number of electronic dance acts it features.

He added: "We're looking at EDM dance music, which is something that particularly appeals to a younger audience, and that's something I think we will dial down.

"We're seeing a more polarised audience with people into EDM and people into guitar music who are not tolerant of electronic music at all.

"We have a new breed of EDM acts who tend to divide audiences.

"If we have lots of EDM, people comment that the line-up is all full of DJs, where have all the guitar bands gone?

"It's like you've got two different markets. You wouldn't mix country music with heavy metal."

This summer's traditional T in the Park July dates will see the TRNSMT Festival take place in Glasgow.

Staged by DF Concerts, the non-camping festival will feature Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro as headline acts, with grime artist Stormzy also on the bill.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.