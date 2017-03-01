Woman to stand trial charged with knife murder in street
Siobhan Russell denies stabbing Marie Low to death in Dundee last September.
A woman will stand trial in August accused of murdering a mother-of-three by stabbing her.
Siobhan Russell denies struggling with Marie Low, pulling her hair, seizing her by the neck, repeatedly attempting to strike her on the body with a knife and striking her on the body with a knife or similar instrument.
The offence is alleged to have taken place on Ballantrae Terrace, Dundee, on September 4 last year.
The 30-year-old also denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Ms Low, 36, by shouting and swearing at her, uttering threats of violence, brandishing a knife at her and engaging in a fight with her on various occasions on September 2 and 3 last year.
Solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday that a special defence of self-defence has been lodged.
Prosecutor Alan Cameron said: "The trial is expected to last ten days."
Lady Scott set trial for the High Court in Aberdeen on August 14.
