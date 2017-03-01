  • STV
New £40m hotel development planned near V&A Dundee

STV

Offices, flats and a 150-bed hotel could be constructed by the waterfront.

Waterfront: How the Dundee development may look.
Waterfront: How the Dundee development may look.

Plans for a £40m hotel development near the V&A in Dundee have been unveiled.

Under the proposals, a mixture of offices, 88 flats and a 150-bed hotel would be constructed on the waterfront site.

Robertson Construction announced its intention to build on the land across from the new design museum which is due to open in 2018.

The building firm, which announced the proposals in partnership with Dundee City Council, said the office space at the site will be put on the market shortly.

Allan Watt, Dundee Waterfront project director, welcomed the planning application.

He said: "This an historically important planning application for Dundee Waterfront as it marks the start of the first major mixed-use development for the central waterfront area.

"We are receiving a lot of interest from investors, developers and business owners in other sites, but there is no substitute for a full planning application being made to underwrite the scale of ambition for Dundee Waterfront."

V&A: The 'topping out' ceremony in Dundee.
V&A: The 'topping out' ceremony in Dundee.

Mr Watt added: "Looking ahead, we will need a wide range of businesses able to provide everything from accommodation and hospitality to retail and services for the growing number of businesses, residents and tourists. 

"We are particularly keen to encourage entrepreneurs and family businesses to become involved, and would urge interested parties to contact us directly.

"The city council owns virtually all the land in the central waterfront so we can take a long-term and entrepreneurial approach to facilitating involvement by investors."

A "topping out" ceremony on the V&A took place on Tuesday as construction of the £80m museum entered its final phase ahead of its expected opening next year.

It comes after the project was hit by delays and spiralling costs after initially being forecast to cost £45m and open to the public in 2015.

