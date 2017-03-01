Family of toddler killed in car crash launches charity

Harlow's Helping Hand will provide support to people who have lost a child.

Harlow Edwards: Two-year-old died in Coupar Angus in October.

The parents of a toddler who died when she was knocked down by a car want to help other families who have lost a child.

Parents Sara and Steven Edwards have set up the charity Harlow's Helping Hand in memory of their two-year-old daughter, who was killed yards from her home in Coupar Angus, Perthshire, in October.

They want to provide practical advice and financial support to parents who have lost children in similar circumstances.

"We just want the charity for Harlow instead of all the sadness that's associated with her, because that's how she was she - was just amazing," they said.

"Lots of amazing charities offer really amazing emotional support to families who've lost a child but unfortunately the financial, practical sort seems to have been missed.

"We were really fortunate we got a lot of help but I think you then look around and you realise that not everyone has that."

They added: "When you're going through such a horrible time it must just be the worst feeling in the world to have something else to worry about on top of the grief that you're feeling."



Shortly after the charity's Facebook page went live the couple were contacted for advice.

They said: "Within 12 hours of launching the Facebook page we had a family contact us asking if we'd be able to help them with the costs for a headstone for their little one, which straight away told us that there is a need for something like this.

"Even if we just help one person that's job done."

A man has been charged in connection with Harlow's death.

