Ann Summers shop assistant attacker images released
The assault happened at the branch on Reform Street, Dundee, on January 4.
A shop assistant has been assaulted in a branch of Ann Summers in Dundee.
The attack happened in the shop on Reform Street at around 1.50pm on January 4.
On Thursday, Police Scotland released CCTV pictures of a man officers want to speak to.
He was last seen leaving the store and walking south on Reform Street towards City Square.
He was described as an Asian man in his late 40s, around 5ft 8in with an average build. He had short, thick, dark brown or black greying hair.
The man was wearing a three-quarter length jacket of a tweed-style material, dark trousers or jeans, brown dress shoes, and a white and black chequered scarf.
He was also carrying a dark rucksack with a yellow trim.
