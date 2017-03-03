Over 30 firefighters battle overnight blaze at Toys R Us
Fire broke out at the chain toy store in Dundee early on Friday.
At least 35 firefighters battled a blaze at a large toy store in Dundee overnight.
The fire took hold at the Toys R Us in the Kingsway West Industrial Park in Dundee shortly after midnight on Friday.
Seven crews battled to bring the incident under control and no one was injured.
A spokesman said: "At 0.34am on Friday, March 3, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a fire at the rear of Toys R Us at Kingsway West Industrial Park in Dundee.
"A total of seven appliances attended and extinguished the fire using high-power hoses.
"There were no casualties and crews ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene."
