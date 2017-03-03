Over 30 firefighters battle overnight blaze at Toys R Us

Fire broke out at the chain toy store in Dundee early on Friday.

Incident: Seven fire engines were sent to the scene (file pic). STV

At least 35 firefighters battled a blaze at a large toy store in Dundee overnight.

The fire took hold at the Toys R Us in the Kingsway West Industrial Park in Dundee shortly after midnight on Friday.

Seven crews battled to bring the incident under control and no one was injured.

A spokesman said: "At 0.34am on Friday, March 3, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a fire at the rear of Toys R Us at Kingsway West Industrial Park in Dundee.

"A total of seven appliances attended and extinguished the fire using high-power hoses.

"There were no casualties and crews ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.