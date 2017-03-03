Stagecoach driver ran red light then ploughed into woman

Alistair Forbes hit Keira Duff with bus in Broughty Ferry on April 6 last year.

Stagecoach: Double-decker driver fined and banned from road (file pic). PA

A Stagecoach bus driver "knowingly" ran a red light before ploughing a double-decker into a young woman.

Alistair Forbes was driving on Queen Street in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, on April 6 last year when he ran a red light at the junction with Fort Street.

The 58-year-old then hit pedestrian Keira Duff moments after she stepped off the kerb.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta told Dundee Sheriff Court the 20-year-old was injured in the crash but has since made a full recovery.

Forbes, of Queen Street in Dundee, was originally charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury but he instead pleaded guilty on summary complaint to an alternative charge of careless driving.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty, defending, said: "He hasn't used a driving licence in a professional capacity since the incident.

"He is in the job market now and having his licence would be an advantage.

"He will not be applying for a driving job, however."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael banned Forbes from driving for three months and fined him £400.

He said: "You were driving a double-decker - a big, heavy vehicle - that needs to be driven with care.

"The careless element here is that you knowingly drove through a red light at a pedestrian crossing.

"The consequence was that a member of the public was injured but thankfully has made a recovery."

