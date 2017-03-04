Family join search for teenager who plunged from cliffs

Ralph Smith, 18, is believed to have fallen from Arbroath Cliffs last week.

Family and friends of a teenager who plunged from cliffs last week have joined the search for him.

Ralph Smith, 18, is believed to have fallen from Arbroath Cliffs, in Angus, at around 1pm on Saturday, February 25, while out for a walk with his family.

A major search was launched by the emergency services with police officers, dive teams, coastguard, RNLI lifeboats and a helicopter all joining the major operation.

The young man has still not been traced and his family and friends have now organised an extensive search for him at different locations on Saturday.

Two of his relatives - David Sorrie and Julie McCash - died at a family vigil for the 18-year-old in Dundee in the early hours of Sunday.

Robert Stratton, 42, has since appeared in court charged with murdering the pair in Drumlanrig Drive.

A statement on social media from relatives Gary and Billy Sorrie said: "As most of you will be aware tragedy has struck our family three times in the space of 24 hours with the deaths of wee Ralphie, Julie and David.

"To say this week has been unbearable would be an understatement, each and every single member of our family is heartbroken beyond belief and we are all still in shock.

"Our despair deepens as at this moment wee Ralphie's body has still not been recovered. The police have now called off the search for wee Ralphie so as a family we are organising a safe search on Saturday 4th March covering as many coastal beach areas and accessible routes both north and south of Arbroath cliffs as possible.

"Anyone wishing to help with this search is more than welcome but we must stress that this will be a safe search as we do not want to put anyone in any danger, with that in mind we must ask that anyone wishing to participate should be completely fit and healthy, over the age of 18, come fully prepared for bad weather searching with the correct clothing etc and has transport available.

"Once I have full details of meeting points etc I will send out an update for everyone interested. Thanks in advance."

An online crowdfunding page has raised more than £5000 for his family.

On Tuesday, chief inspector David McIntosh said: "Yesterday, Police Scotland air support unit and specialist Police Scotland search teams carried out further air and land searches for Ralph along the Arbroath coastline.

"Our dive and marine unit have been carrying out coastal cliff searches between Auchmithie and Arbroath.

"We are in regular contact with Ralph's family during this difficult time and further searches are planned for tomorrow."

Ralph is described as 5ft 10in to 6ft, with short light brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and blue and red trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.