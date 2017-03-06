Mechanic 'crushed by ambulance' fighting for his life

The 25-year-old man was seriously injured at a depot in Dundee on Friday.

Ambulance depot: West School Road, Dundee. Google

A mechanic is fighting for his life after an incident at the Scottish Ambulance Service depot in Dundee.

The 25-year-old was seriously injured when he was reportedly crushed by an ambulance at about 3.25pm on Friday at the West School Road depot.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he remains in intensive care.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed a member of staff was involved and they are in close contact with his family.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed of the incident.

The spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident involving a member of staff in Dundee on Friday.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware of the incident and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

"At this stage we cannot comment any further on the cause of the incident. In the meantime, we are in close contact with the family of our staff member, who remains in hospital, and are offering support to local staff."

Police Scotland are also investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland were called to West School Road in Dundee around 3.25pm on Friday March 3 after a man was seriously injured in an incident within the grounds of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and police enquiries are ongoing."

