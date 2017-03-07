'Despicable' thieves target home where man died in fire

Scott Kerr's grieving family found items stolen from property in Leven, Fife.

Fire: Scott Kerr, 32, died from his injuries. SWNS

"Despicable" thieves have targeted a home where a man recently died in a fire.

Two weeks ago, a 32-year-old Scott Kerr died in a blaze at his flat in Waggon Road, Leven.

When his grieving family went to collect his possessions, they discovered the property had been broken into and a number of items were stolen.

A 42-inch TV, an Xbox One and a number of games were taken during the break-in, which is thought to have taken place around 10.30pm on Friday.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze within half an hour after it broke out in the morning of Tuesday, 21 February but Mr Kerr died from his injuries.

Police say they are following a positive line of inquiry in relation to the break-in and have urged anyone with information to come forward. The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective sergeant Jim McGuinness, of Leven CID, said: "This is a despicable crime, which neither the police nor the local community will tolerate.

"This was a property where a man recently died and this incident will just add to the agony already felt by his family.

"I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the break-in, or who has information on persons responsible or the whereabouts of the stolen property, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

