Man charged with murdering cousins at vigil for teenager

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering two cousins at a vigil for a missing teenager.

Robert Stratton appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday accused of murdering David Sorrie, 32, and Julie McCash, 43.

He faced a further charge of attempting to murder Wendy McKinney as well as assaulting his partner Lee Kinney on various occasions that day.

Mr Sorrie and Ms McCash were found dead outside a house in Drumlanrig Drive, Dundee, at 6.30am on Sunday.

They had been attending a vigil for Ralph Smith, who fell from cliffs in Arbroath on Saturday, February 25. The 18-year-old is missing, feared dead, and police are searching for him.

Stratton, 42, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

