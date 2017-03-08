Safe containing jewellery and cash stolen in house raid
The break-in happened on Old Glamis Road in Dundee on Tuesday evening.
A safe containing jewellery and foreign currency has been stolen from a home in Dundee.
The house on Old Glamis Road was broken into between 6.55pm and 7.35pm on Tuesday.
Police Scotland are still working to gather a full list of items contained within the safe at the time.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the break-in.
A statement said: "Police in Dundee are appealing for witnesses after a house was broken into in Old Glamis Road, Dundee between 6.55pm and 7.35pm last night.
"A safe containing jewellery and a quantity of foreign currency was stolen. Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard suspicious activity is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.
"Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
