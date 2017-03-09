Funeral costs fund for man whose body was found in Tay

Iain Guthrie was reported missing in December 2016.

Iain Guthrie: Major search operation launched.

A campaign has been launched to help pay the funeral costs of a young man who is thought to have died after falling into the River Tay.

Iain Guthrie, 20, was reported as missing on December 19 last year. On the same day, witnesses reported seeing a man in distress in the Tay near Perth.

A major search operation was launched but despite the efforts of police officers, firefighters, the RNLI and coastguard, no trace of Mr Guthrie was found.

On February 24 this year, the day after Mr Guthrie's 21st birthday, a body was recovered from the River Tay near Newburgh in Fife.

The body is still to be formally identified but is thought to be Mr Guthrie.

A JustGiving campaign now seeks to raise £1000 to help with funeral costs and pay for a memorial.

A statement on the page reads: "This CrowdGiving page has been set up after consultation, and with the blessing and permission of Iain's loving mum Louise.

"Please share this page far and wide and give what you can. A pound or two (or more) would be wonderful.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported Louise and other family and friends throughout the difficult period of Iain's disappearance.

"We miss you Iain. A young man taken too soon, a loving son, a good friend to many. Your smile is etched in our minds and hearts forever."

