Killer stabbed man with such force he broke knife handle

Aldis Minakovskis left Aigars Upenieks dying in a stairway of a block of flats.

Thurso Crescent: Mr Upenieks died in Dundee flats. STV

A killer stabbed a man with such force he broke the handle off the knife then left him for dead.

Aldis Minakovskis was jailed for 13 years and eight months at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday over the death of Aigars Upenieks at a block of flats in Dundee in December 2015.

A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen convicted the 25-year-old of culpable homicide last month.

The two men started to argue and Minkvoskis struck his friend on his upper body three times a knife in a drunken row days before Christmas.

The jury heard how one of the blows entered through Mr Upeniek's right arm and went into his right lung, cutting a major artery.

Minkovskis used such force with another blow the handle of the knife became detached from the blade.

The court heard how following the attack, Minakovskis left his victim dying in the stairway of the flats and made off on December 23, 2015.

The Latvian national's solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said on Friday that his client regretted taking his compatriot's life.

Mr Paterson also said his client was remorseful for what his actions following the fatal assault.

Lord Uist told Mr Paterson: "If he really regretted his actions he would have phoned for an ambulance."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.