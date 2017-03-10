  • STV
Student bit nurse in A&E after Hogmanay celebrations

STV

The 17-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital after drinking too much.

Ninewells Hospital: Girl, 17, lashed out at nurse (file pic).
A student bit an A&E nurse after being admitted to hospital because she had consumed too much alcohol on Hogmanay.

The 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked the emergency worker at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, in the early hours of New Year's Day.

She had been told to behave after repeatedly sliding off her bed.

The teenager then lashed out with her arms and head before biting charge nurse Jane Baillie.

Fiscal depute John Adams told Dundee Sheriff Court: "The time was around 4am on January 1.

"The accused had been taken to A&E under the influence of alcohol. The accused slid off the bed having been told to stop.

"The complainer intervened and while she was on the ground the accused bit her on the hand, leaving an obvious bite mark."

The girl, from Dundee, pled guilty to a charge under the Emergency Workers (Scotland) Act on summary complaint.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports.

He said: "The appeal court has approved remarks made by me about the appropriateness of prison sentences for those who assault emergency workers, particularly hospital staff.

"That being so prison is a possibility. It should be clear to you that this is serious stuff."

