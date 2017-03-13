  • STV
  • MySTV

Nurse viewed medical records of colleague on sick leave

STV

Lorraine Mcintosh admitted accessing confidential files of workers and relatives.

Ninewells: Lorraine Mcintosh worked at Dundee hospital (file pic).
Ninewells: Lorraine Mcintosh worked at Dundee hospital (file pic).

A night-shift nurse accessed the medical records of a colleague who was on sick leave.

Lorraine Mcintosh faced disciplinary proceedings over her actions, which came to light when she was overheard discussing "blood test results and the reason for sick leave of another staff member" with a fellow employee.

The nurse, who had worked for NHS Tayside for 30 years, was also found to have accessed confidential files relating to family members and other colleagues at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

In findings released by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, it was revealed the overheard conversation in January 2015 prompted Ms Mcintosh's bosses to order an investigation into her use of the health board's computer system.

The watchdog stated: "This audit, which covered a three-year period, identified 28 instances where you (Ms Mcintosh) accessed patient records, without justification, using the IT system.

"The dates of these breaches ranged from August 7, 2012, to March 25, 2015, and all these incidents took place at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

"As well as accessing your own results, you also accessed the details of three of your colleagues, your husband, your two sisters, your brother and nine other patients without clinical justification."

The NHS worker was dismissed from her post in November 2015 after she admitted "inappropriately accessing patients' records" at the hospital.

The council suspended Ms Mcintosh from its register after she had admitted her judgment had been "clouded".

In a reflective piece submitted to the watchdog, the nurse stated: "I feel extremely grateful and fortunate to have been given the opportunity to practice and will continually strive to prove once again that I am so extremely remorseful and will always demonstrate that my practice is safe and within the NMC guidelines.

"I feel I have demonstrated insight into this chapter. There have been incidents after my dismissal whereby the nurses in the areas I have been working have offered me their password in order to allow me to input patient details into the computer system.

"I declined and reminded them that what they were asking of me was a breach of NMC guidelines and extremely serious. 

"I fully accept accountability for my actions but I can reassure the panel I am deeply remorseful, ashamed and wholeheartedly want to reassure the panel that these actions will never be repeated."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.