Developers' £100m vision for old psychiatric hospital

Housing, retail and commercial units planned at Sunnyside Estate in Montrose.

Sunnyside: Scotland's first psychiatric hospital closed in 2011. STV

Scotland's first psychiatric hospital could be transformed by a £100m housing development.

Sunnyside Royal Hospital in Angus closed its doors in 2011, bringing an end to its 230-year existence.

The 64-acre site in Montrose was purchased by Pert Bruce Construction and the FM Group from NHS Tayside last August.

On Monday, the developers confirmed they were seeking planning permission in principle for housing, retail and commercial use at the Sunnyside Estate.

This will include affordable, retirement and assisted-living housing in apartments and family homes.

David Stewart, director of Sunnyside Estate, said: "Our desire to create a benefit for the local area, together with sustaining and creating local jobs has been foremost in our thinking for Sunnyside.

"We have been working closely with the local community and Angus Council to propose a masterplan design that is a benefit for the area, to maintain the history and heritage of the former hospital, and the natural environment along with consideration to both existing and new communities.

"Sunnyside Park represents an idyllic setting, history and a uniqueness seldom found in other sites and we are very excited about its potential."

The team behind the plans stated the class B and class C listed buildings which made up part of the former hospital will be preserved and "sensitively incorporated into the overall development".

