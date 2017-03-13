Dundee - London air link secured for further two years

'Vital' link receives almost £3.7m of investment.

Airport: Loganair will continue to run service (file pic).

A "vital" air link between Dundee and London Stansted has been secured for another two years with the announcement of more funding.

The public service obligation (PSO) agreed between the UK Government, Transport Scotland and Dundee City Council guarantees almost £3.7m to keep the route open over the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years.

The UK Government will contribute 50% of the funds, with the Scottish Government putting in £1.4m and Dundee City Council funding a further £400,000.

Loganair will continue to operate the route from March 26, with two return flights each weekday and one on Sundays.

Dundee City Council leader Ken Guild said that securing the route for a further two years gives the authority and its partners an opportunity to build on the service and attract other routes.

He said: "As the city continues its long-term regeneration programme, having a direct air link to London fulfils an important role for business and leisure travellers."

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf welcomed the news and said the air link would continue to benefit business and leisure travellers.

He added: "In the wider context, this service is vital for the future of Dundee Airport and we will continue to work with all partners to add new flights to its roster. I wish Loganair every success with this service."

The UK's aviation minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said: "Regional airports are vital to our long-term economic strategy, and we are committed to strengthening links across the whole country and in particular ensuring access to London to further boost growth across the whole of the UK."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.