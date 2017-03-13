Fire crews tackle blaze after industrial unit explosion

Emergency services were called to the scene in Dundee on Monday evening.

Fire: Roads in the area were closed while the incident was ongoing (file pic). STV

An investigation is under way after an explosion and fire in an industrial unit.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Brunel Road, Dundee, at around 6.35pm on Monday following reports of an explosion.

The blaze was brought under control by 9pm.

A cordon was put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident, but roads around the area were later reopened.

No-one was injured in the fire.

Police said they will have a presence in the area throughout the night while investigations continue to try to establish what caused the explosion.

