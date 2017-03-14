Man in court over dangerous driving death of toddler

Harlow Edwards died after she was struck by a car in Coupar Angus, Perthshire.

A man has appeared in court accused of causing the death of a toddler by dangerous driving.

Harlow Edwards, two, was hit by a car in Coupar Angus, Perthshire, on October 13 last year.

Luke Pirie appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

He is further charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving to two other children in the incident.

Pirie, of Forfar in Angus, made no plea or declaration and was released on bail.

The case was committed for further examination.