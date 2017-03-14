Woman stole from pensioner who 'considered her a friend'

  • STV
Rona Macdonald pocketed more than £2500 from 77-year-old David Bowman in Dundee.

Rona Macdonald stole £2590 from 77-year-old David Bowman, who trusted her to help him with his banking.

Mr Bowman told a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court he had known Macdonald for "years" after meeting her in a pub and considered her a friend.

He said he never used his own bank card to withdraw cash but trusted her to do it for him because he was "too lazy" to go to the bank and did not know how to work a cash machine.

Macdonald abused that trust, helping herself to the sum of cash over the course of almost 18 months.

The 59-year-old, of Dundee, was found guilty of one charge of stealing £2590 between December 26, 2013, and June 15, 2015, at Hayat Supersave Shop on Happyhillock Road.

Mr Bowman told the trial: "I only ever take out cash by writing a cheque to myself and cashing it at the bank.

"In June 2015, I went to the bank and they said there was a concern and I'd noticed my bank card was missing.

"I got her to help me because I was too lazy to go to the bank myself."

David Bowman

He added: "She would come along to the house for a coffee and go and get me money and always return the card.

"It would normally only be for £20 to £50. There was transactions I didn't recognise.

"There were far too many for it all to be ones I'd said were OK."

Shown the CCTV of Macdonald taking out money at the shop, Mr Bowman added: "I don't know where that is. I wouldn't have authorised that."

Macdonald was convicted following a one-day trial.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until April 10 for social work background reports and released her meantime.

