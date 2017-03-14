Man found dead on footpath on the outskirts of Dundee

The body was found near Rosemill Road in Bridgefoot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police: Officers ask for help to identify man (file pic). Deadline

A man has been found dead on a footpath near Dundee.

Police are trying to identify the man, who was found near Rosemill Road, Bridgefoot, at 8am on Tuesday.

The man is white, between 30 and 40, 5ft 6in, of slim build and has short dark hair.

He was wearing a blue and grey waterproof jacket, black trousers, black and red walking shoes and had a purple rucksack.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone who recognises his description is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

