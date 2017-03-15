  • STV
Woman left 'shaking with fear' from stalker's threats

STV

Jenna York was subjected to an 18-month campaign of harassment from Brian Milne.

Court: Milne also admitted attacking Ms York's partner (file pic).
A jealous stalker left his ex-girlfriend "shaking with fear" after a prolonged campaign of harassment.

Brian Milne, 31, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to stalking charges where he "controlled and monitored" Jenna York.

Milne, of Knowehead Crescent, Kirriemuir, Angus, also admitted charges of attacking Ms York's new partner, Michael Robb, between October 2014 and May 2016.

The stalker, who has six previous convictions for offences committed against Ms York, would loiter outside her home and wait for Mr Robb, to come home before hurling threats and assaulting him.

Milne would also leave sinister voicemails and sent a series of threatening text messages stating he would violently attack the couple.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said Milne was finally reported to police after an 18-month campaign of harassment.

She said Ms York was "shaking with fear" after Milne turned up in her garden of May 20 last year after earlier threatening Mr Robb at his home.

Ms Robertson said: "It was ultimately this incident that caused his behaviour to be reported to police.

"He was detained on the stalking offence and admitted sending texts and voicemails that were threatening over the period of a few months.

"Ms York's phone was analysed and a large number of texts were found which in general criticised her parenting skills and made derogatory comments to the couple, threatening them with violence.

"This made her feel he was controlling her life and she felt he was unstable enough to carry out the threats."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports.

