Rescuers search River Tay for person seen in water

RNLI: Searching near Tay Road Bridge (file pic). RNLI

A search is under way for a person seen in the water near the Tay Road Bridge.

Both of the RNLI's Broughty Ferry lifeboats were called out shortly before noon on Wednesday.

They began searching the river around the bridge and were later joined by a coastguard helicopter.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI said: "Both lifeboats [were] called out today just before midday to reports of person in the water near to Tay Road Bridge.

"Lifeboats [are] to be joined by [a] coastguard helicopter. The search continues."

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "We had a sighting – which has still not been confirmed – of a person in the water.

"However, there is a large seal population in the area so they're not sure it was a correct sighting.

"We have sent assets to the area, including a helicopter, and they looked at the area using an infrared camera, which came back a blank. There are also foot patrols out looking."



