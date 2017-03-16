  • STV
  • MySTV

Legal worker stole £40,000 from ex-husband's great-aunt

STV

Alison Jackson committed the fraud while working at Thorntons Solicitors.

Court: Alison Jackson has been jailed for 13 months (file pic).
Court: Alison Jackson has been jailed for 13 months (file pic). PA Images

A paralegal embezzled more than £40,000 from the estate of her ex-husband's great aunt.

Alison Jackson's scam was only uncovered when her legal firm Thorntons Solicitors audited the accounts of her clients.

It was discovered one deceased client's executor account had paid for two separate funerals.

Jackson, of Arbroath, Angus, later admitted she used the cash from another grieving family to pay for the funeral of Lillian Grant, the family member she went on to steal the money from.

Police examined the 44-year-old's bank accounts and it emerged she had taken repeated sums - ranging from £20 to £2000 - from Mrs Grant's bank account and transferred it straight into her own.

She had been granted power of attorney and put in charge of Mrs Grant's finances in 2006 when the OAP began to suffer from dementia.

Jackson retained control over her money until her death in 2012.

In 2013, she handed £1500 to her ex-husband, telling him that was all that was left in the estate.

There were tens of thousands of pounds in the estate, however, which Jackson used to pay off spiralling payday loan debts on a monthly basis.

She also failed to tell the Cadbury's pension scheme, of which Mrs Grant was a member due to her late husband's work for the chocolate firm, that she had died.

Jackson continued to have cash from Mrs Grant's pension paid in and transferred on to her for almost three years after her death.

She stole £56,119.32 in total - £3073.75 from Thorntons, £40,403.71 from Mrs Grant's estate and £12,641.86 from Cadbury's.

Jackson previously pleaded guilty on indictment to two charges of embezzlement and one of fraud.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday, solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said Jackson had managed to pay back £21,000 but said further repayments were unlikely.

He added the family of Mrs Grant - who would have inherited her estate - had made it clear they did not want Jackson to go to prison due to the effect it would have on her family.

Mr Gilmartin said: "This was an unsophisticated attempt at a fraudulent act and said she had little or no prospect of being successful.

"The Crown accepts the money was not to fund an extravagant lifestyle.

"It would obviously be preferable for her if a non-custodial disposal could be found.

"But she accepts she has put herself in this position."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Jackson for a total of 13 months.

He said: "You were in a position of trust as a paralegal and you committed a fraud on a pension fund which inevitably has knock on consequences for other people who pay into it.

"I've taken into account your level of repayment and your family circumstances.

"However, I've concluded that the only appropriate sentence due to the value here is custody."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.