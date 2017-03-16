Legal worker stole £40,000 from ex-husband's great-aunt

Alison Jackson committed the fraud while working at Thorntons Solicitors.

Court: Alison Jackson has been jailed for 13 months (file pic). PA Images

A paralegal embezzled more than £40,000 from the estate of her ex-husband's great aunt.

Alison Jackson's scam was only uncovered when her legal firm Thorntons Solicitors audited the accounts of her clients.

It was discovered one deceased client's executor account had paid for two separate funerals.

Jackson, of Arbroath, Angus, later admitted she used the cash from another grieving family to pay for the funeral of Lillian Grant, the family member she went on to steal the money from.

Police examined the 44-year-old's bank accounts and it emerged she had taken repeated sums - ranging from £20 to £2000 - from Mrs Grant's bank account and transferred it straight into her own.

She had been granted power of attorney and put in charge of Mrs Grant's finances in 2006 when the OAP began to suffer from dementia.

Jackson retained control over her money until her death in 2012.

In 2013, she handed £1500 to her ex-husband, telling him that was all that was left in the estate.

There were tens of thousands of pounds in the estate, however, which Jackson used to pay off spiralling payday loan debts on a monthly basis.

She also failed to tell the Cadbury's pension scheme, of which Mrs Grant was a member due to her late husband's work for the chocolate firm, that she had died.

Jackson continued to have cash from Mrs Grant's pension paid in and transferred on to her for almost three years after her death.

She stole £56,119.32 in total - £3073.75 from Thorntons, £40,403.71 from Mrs Grant's estate and £12,641.86 from Cadbury's.

Jackson previously pleaded guilty on indictment to two charges of embezzlement and one of fraud.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday, solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said Jackson had managed to pay back £21,000 but said further repayments were unlikely.

He added the family of Mrs Grant - who would have inherited her estate - had made it clear they did not want Jackson to go to prison due to the effect it would have on her family.

Mr Gilmartin said: "This was an unsophisticated attempt at a fraudulent act and said she had little or no prospect of being successful.

"The Crown accepts the money was not to fund an extravagant lifestyle.

"It would obviously be preferable for her if a non-custodial disposal could be found.

"But she accepts she has put herself in this position."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Jackson for a total of 13 months.

He said: "You were in a position of trust as a paralegal and you committed a fraud on a pension fund which inevitably has knock on consequences for other people who pay into it.

"I've taken into account your level of repayment and your family circumstances.

"However, I've concluded that the only appropriate sentence due to the value here is custody."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.