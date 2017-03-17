Lorry sheds load of fish on to A9 and causes tailbacks
The A9 has been blocked in Perthshire after a lorry shed its load of fish on to the carriageway.
Pictures on social media showed mounds of fish lying on the road just north of Blair Atholl.
The spill is thought to have taken place around 2.30pm on Friday.
Police are in attendance to direct traffic as the fish are cleared up.
Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and expect delays as the road was blocked in both directions.
