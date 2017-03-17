Lorry sheds load of fish on to A9 and causes tailbacks

Pictures on social media showed mounds of fish lying on the road near Blair Atholl.

Fish: Traffic directed by police during clean-up operation. by @LauraHouston27

The A9 has been blocked in Perthshire after a lorry shed its load of fish on to the carriageway.

Pictures on social media showed mounds of fish lying on the road just north of Blair Atholl.

The spill is thought to have taken place around 2.30pm on Friday.

Police are in attendance to direct traffic as the fish are cleared up.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and expect delays as the road was blocked in both directions.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.