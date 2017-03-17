  • STV
Osprey returns to nest after migration in record time

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The male osprey, called LM12, landed at the Loch of the Lowes on Thursday.

A male osprey has returned to his nest in Perthshire in record time after a long migration from West Africa.

The bird, called LM12, touched down at the Loch of the Lowes reserve near Dunkeld at around 5pm on Thursday, which is the earliest appearance of a resident bird in the near 50 years ospreys have occupied the reserve. 

As LM12 is not ringed, detailed observation of his features and behaviour was required to to confirm his identity.

His mate LF15 is expected to arrive at the nest soon. They fledged three thicks in both 2015 and 2016.

Earlier on Thursday an unidentified young male osprey occupied the nest for a short time before flying away.

Charlotte Fleming, Perthshire Ranger for the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: "One of our eagle-eyed volunteers spotted LM12 just after 5pm. 

"He spent several hours in the nearby trees but didn't touch down on the nest until early this morning when he appeared carrying his breakfast.

"From the views we've had of his distinctive chest pattern and long wing tips we are as sure as we can be that it is LM12. 

"He has also made himself well and truly at home, bringing in sticks and preparing the nest, which is further proof that he is the resident male.

"We're now eagerly awaiting our female osprey LF15's return to see whether our new pair will repeat the successes we have witnessed in the last two years. 

"People can follow the progress of our ospreys by visiting Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve and Visitor Centre or by tuning in to the Trust's live osprey webcam."

Clara Govier, head of charities at the People's Postcode Lottery, said: "LM12's return to Perthshire marks another exciting summer for the ospreys at Loch of the Lowes. 

"The recovery of these remarkable birds of prey is a conservation success story, and our players will be delighted that their support helps people to discover more about their lives."

Osprey were extinct in the UK in the early 20th century but there are now around 240 breeding pairs following conservation efforts.

