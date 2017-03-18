Major search of River Tay after man seen entering water

The man reportedly entered the water at a bridge in Perth during the early hours.

Emergency services are carrying out a major search of the River Tay after a man was seen in the water during the early hours.

Police were alerted after the man was seen on Queens Bridge in Perth around 4.15am on Saturday.

He entered the water shortly afterwards and a major search, which included a coastguard helicopter, was launched.

The inshore lifeboat at Broughty Ferry was dispatched to the scene around 4.30am.

Police, the fire service and ambulance units are also taking part in the search.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: "A multi-agency search continues.

"Another lifeboat crew was dispatched from Broughty Ferry around 8am to relieve the crew currently taking part in the operation."