  • STV
  • MySTV

Man forced ex-girlfriend to kiss shoe in violent attack

STV

Sheharyar Awan spat in his victim's face, grabbed her by the throat and emptied her bag.

Attack: Man found guilty of violent domestic assault. (file pic)
Attack: Man found guilty of violent domestic assault. (file pic)

A man has been found guilty of spitting in his ex-girlfriend's face and forcing her to kiss his shoe during a "humiliating" attack.

Sheharyar Awan, 21, carried out the degrading attack, in which he grabbed her by the throat and stopped her from phoning police, on Mahona Bhuyon shortly after they had split up.

The victim was forced to flee from the flat they were still sharing and was found cowering in the stairwell after being "humiliated" by Awan.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Awan had forced her to kiss his shoe when he attacked her after she had gone on a night out with friends.

Ms Bhuyon told the court that she had been in a relationship with Awan from September 2015 until May last year and the attack took place on July 16 when they were still living in a shared flat.

She said the night before the incident she had been out with colleagues at the Loft nightclub in Perth then returned home at around 3am. She was woken by Awan coming into her room at around 8am. 

Bhuyon told the court: "He came in and sat next to me. I was half asleep. He grabbed my throat and I woke up."

The victim told the court she could not remember if Awan had said anything to her at that stage. She said she had tried to put on some trousers but the 21-year-old took them from her and proceeded to hit her with them. 

The victim added: "The next thing I remember I was on the floor. He kicked me a couple of times in the back of my upper thigh. Then he took off his shoe and put it in my face and he told me to kiss it."

Asked by fiscal depute Robbie Brown if the incident with the shoe had any cultural significance she replied: "I don't know." She added that it had clearly been intended to "humiliate" her.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, asked if she had provoked Awan and had grabbed him by the wrists. She said she had grabbed hold of his wrists in self-defence.

Awan, from Perth, was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and forcing his victim to lick his shoe in the city on 16 July last year.

He was found guilty of emptying her handbag and preventing her from phoning the police.

He was also found guilty of assaulting her by seizing her body, forcing her to the floor, seizing her neck and spitting in her face. Sentence was deferred for reports.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.