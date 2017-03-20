Man forced ex-girlfriend to kiss shoe in violent attack

Sheharyar Awan spat in his victim's face, grabbed her by the throat and emptied her bag.

Attack: Man found guilty of violent domestic assault. (file pic)

A man has been found guilty of spitting in his ex-girlfriend's face and forcing her to kiss his shoe during a "humiliating" attack.

Sheharyar Awan, 21, carried out the degrading attack, in which he grabbed her by the throat and stopped her from phoning police, on Mahona Bhuyon shortly after they had split up.

The victim was forced to flee from the flat they were still sharing and was found cowering in the stairwell after being "humiliated" by Awan.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Awan had forced her to kiss his shoe when he attacked her after she had gone on a night out with friends.

Ms Bhuyon told the court that she had been in a relationship with Awan from September 2015 until May last year and the attack took place on July 16 when they were still living in a shared flat.

She said the night before the incident she had been out with colleagues at the Loft nightclub in Perth then returned home at around 3am. She was woken by Awan coming into her room at around 8am.

Bhuyon told the court: "He came in and sat next to me. I was half asleep. He grabbed my throat and I woke up."

The victim told the court she could not remember if Awan had said anything to her at that stage. She said she had tried to put on some trousers but the 21-year-old took them from her and proceeded to hit her with them.

The victim added: "The next thing I remember I was on the floor. He kicked me a couple of times in the back of my upper thigh. Then he took off his shoe and put it in my face and he told me to kiss it."

Asked by fiscal depute Robbie Brown if the incident with the shoe had any cultural significance she replied: "I don't know." She added that it had clearly been intended to "humiliate" her.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, asked if she had provoked Awan and had grabbed him by the wrists. She said she had grabbed hold of his wrists in self-defence.

Awan, from Perth, was found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and forcing his victim to lick his shoe in the city on 16 July last year.

He was found guilty of emptying her handbag and preventing her from phoning the police.

He was also found guilty of assaulting her by seizing her body, forcing her to the floor, seizing her neck and spitting in her face. Sentence was deferred for reports.