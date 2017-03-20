Vandals damaged 40 vehicles at Dundee car dealership

Cars parked in the forecourt of Cowgate Motors had their tyres punctured.

Vandals: Cars had tyres burst at a car dealership in Dundee. Police Scotland

Police are appealing for information after vandals damaged over 40 cars parked at a dealership in Dundee as well as others parked on nearby streets.

Vehicles parked in the forecourt of Cowgate Motors on Clepington Road had their tyres burst, while a number of cars on Clepington Road, Hyndmarsh Avenue, and Fleming Gardens North and South were also vandalised.

The incidents took place sometime between 4pm on Monday, December 5, and 9am on Tuesday, December 6, 2016.

Cowgate Motors: Dealership and surrounding streets were targeted. Police Scotland

Officers are keen to trace two youths seen in the area.

Police Scotland said: "Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/32590/16 or speak to any police officer.

"Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

