Van driver killed mother-of-three in head-on crash

Audrey Thom died from complications caused by the crash on the A914 in Fife.

A van driver caused the death of a mother when he crashed head-on into her car while overtaking near a blind spot.

Andrew Reilly made no attempt to brake or steer to avoid the collision with a car in which Audrey Thom was a passenger.

The driver of the car, Mrs Thom's daughter Louise, was confronted with Reilly's van heading directly at her on her side of the road.

The crash occurred on the A914 Balmullo to Dairsie roundabout road in Fife.

Emergency services took Ms Thom, 27, and her 58-year-old mother to hospital but the older woman's condition worsened and she later died.

Advocate depute Adrian Cottam told Edinburgh High Court on Tuesday: "Louise Thom was unable to take evasive action as there were trees on the left hand side of the road and another vehicle in the carriageway on the right.

"As she stated she had in effect 'nowhere to go'."

Reilly, 29, of Dundee, admitted causing the death of Mrs Thom by driving the van dangerously on November 24, 2015.

He failed to observe road markings, drove onto the opposite side of the road at the blind crest of a hill and overtook into the path of the oncoming car.

The court heard the plumbing and heating engineer had previous convictions for driving without insurance and speeding.

Before the fatal collision a motorist had become aware of the Renault Traffic van driven by Reilly right behind her and described it as being "too close for me to be comfortable".

She had anticipated the van overtaking her but it did not and they continued along a straight stretch of road heading out of Balmullo.

As she approached the peak in the road she became aware of car headlights coming towards her and later realised the van had pulled out to pass her.

After the crash, Reilly went to the car to enquire if the occupants were okay and Miss Thom, who had been driving her mother home to Balmullo, told him to call an ambulance.

Mr Cottam said in the immediate aftermath of the crash there did not appear to be any apparent medical risk to the lives of Ms Thom or her mother and Reilly's details were noted. He was allowed to leave the scene having confirmed he was the driver of the van.

The prosecutor said Mrs Thom was in general good health but suffered from a condition called kyphoscoliosis which could cause her respiratory problems.

When she was seen at accident and emergency at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, Mrs Thom's injuries were "not obviously life threatening".

She had fractures and bruising in her colon and left lung.

But her condition deteriorated and surgery was carried out to repair a cut artery. She later began to have breathing difficulties which impacted on her heart function and later died on November 26.

The cause of death was recorded as complications of chest and abdominal trauma following a road collision and kyphoscoliosis.

Judge Michael O'Grady QC deferred sentence on Reilly for the preparation of a social enquiry report on him.

The judge said: "Clearly in a matter as grave as this I require to obtain background reports before proceeding to sentence."

Reilly was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.