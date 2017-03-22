Death of man who fell into river probed by watchdog

Coastguard and RNLI were involved in search for man in River Tay in Perth.

Death: Coastguard helped in search for man fell into river from bridge. © STV

The death of a 25-year-old man who fell from a bridge into the River Tay is being investigated by the police watchdog.

His body was pulled from the river in Perth after he fell from the Queen's Bridge in the early hours of Saturday.

The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) is now investigating the police response to the incident before sending a report to the procurator fiscal.

Police Scotland officers, an RNLI lifeboat and a Coastguard helicopter were involved in the search before the body was recovered.

A spokesman for PIRC said: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) to undertake an investigation into the police response in the lead up to a 25-year-old man falling from the Queen's Bridge in Perth in the early hours of Saturday.



"A report on the commissioner's findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course."