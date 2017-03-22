Man knocked father out with kick in row over spilt milk

Joshua Tuckwood, 20, kicked father unconscious after violent row at family home.

The violent attack happened after milk was spilled on floor.

A son booted his father in the head and knocked him out cold in a row over spilt milk.

Joshua Tuckwood, 20, kicked his father Philip unconscious after the violent row at their family home in June last year.

Fiscal depute Carol Whyte told Perth Sheriff Court that a row over a spillage at dinner time in their home had led to Tuckwood's vicious attack on his father

She said: "The complainer is the accused's father. Shortly after 6pm the accused had spilled some milk. He then began shouting at his parents who were attempting to clean up the mess.

"As Mr Tuckwood snr was crouching down mopping up the spillage he suddenly slumped to the floor."

Tuckwood bragged to his mother: "He deserved it. I kicked him square in the face. I've knocked him out mum."

Mr Tuckwood regained consciousness after a few minutes but was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary by ambulance to be assessed by doctors. He suffered a black eye and swollen cheek.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, told the court that his client said his relationship with his father had been "characterised by physical and verbal abuse" over the years.

He added: "His father confirmed there had been physical tussles with his son throughout his childhood and beyond."

He said Tuckwood's father had made a jibe about his son being dumped by his girlfriend after the incident with the milk and his client had "lost control."

Mr Holmes said his client had taken cannabis and the victim had been drinking and it had proved a volatile combination.

Tuckwood, from Perth, admitted attacking and injuring his father by kicking him on the head and rendering him unconscious on June 8 last year.

Sheriff Gillian Wade deferred sentence and ordered Tuckwood to be of good behaviour.

She told him: "A kick to the head in any circumstances is a very serious offence. It does not appear to me that you have any concept of the seriousness of your offending behaviour.

"You do not seem to realise how serious this matter is."