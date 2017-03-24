Woman found dead at home as police launch major probe

Police and forensic officers called to Firbank Road, in Perth, after body found.

Death: Police launch probe after body of woman found at property in Perth. (file pic) SWNS

A woman has been found dead at home as police launch a major probe.

The body of a woman, believed to be in her 50, was discovered in a property in Perth at around 10.30pm on Thursday night.

Police and forensic officers attended the scene on the city's Firbank Road to scour the area for clues and carry out inquiries.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to prosecutors.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland attended at Firbank Road at 10.30pm following the sudden death of a woman in her fifties.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and inquiries are continuing. As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."