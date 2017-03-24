Man conned family and friends in £250,000 Ponzi scheme

Peter Plimley told his victims he had a foolproof way of betting on money markets.

Court: Plimley admitted embezzlement. (file pic)

A retired chartered surveyor conned family and friends out of nearly £250,000 with a Ponzi-style spread betting scam.

Peter Plimley, 68, told his victims he had a virtually foolproof way of betting on money markets but he was actually making catastrophic losses.

Plimley duped victims, including a cancer sufferer who invested her critical illness payment, into thinking he was a financial expert.

But Perth Sheriff Court was told on Friday that he had only made a profit from three investment periods while had had lost money on 42 occasions.

When it became clear the scheme - using spread betting website IG Index - was losing disastrous amounts, Plimley turned it into a Ponzi-style project by paying some investors with other people's money.

The court was told that Plimley eventually pulled the plug on the scam by sending an email to his investors to tell them they had lost all of their money in a single day.

He told one it had "gone in 30 seconds" due to a collapse in the US dollar and human error in forgetting to put a stop limit of the losses the account could handle.

He admitted embezzling £228,359 by conning nine victims, including his brother-in-law, into trusting him with large sums of money to invest in spread betting markets between December 1, 2011 and December 1, 2013.

His wife Wendy, 61, was initially charged alongside him but was cleared when the Crown dropped the charge against her in the wake of her incriminating her husband.

Plimley, now of Craigdhu Road, Newtonmore, was living in Kinfauns, Perthshire, when he formed the scheme and told potential investors he had "a matrix" which could ensure large profits.

Fiscal depute John Malpass told the court that Plimley and his wife had been property investors with five homes and had rented them out but said Plimley had been made bankrupt since the scam came to light.

He said: "He was attempting to predict currency markets on conversion rates of US dollars against Euro.

"He indicated that he had a trading strategy which allowed him to predict fluctuations in the currency market.

"However, figures show that over 45 months the accused experienced three gains and 42 losses. Despite the losses he continued to reassure investors that all was fine when it was not.

"Rather than coming clean he kept them in the dark in the hope he could turn things round. Four of the investors received their initial sums and substantial profits back.

"It is reasonable to infer the monies handed over to them had been given to the accused by other investors and was being recycled. The embezzlement had become a Ponzi scheme."

Clare Feeley had invested the payout she was given after being diagnosed with breast cancer and lost all £28,000 she gave Plimley.

Her family were so concerned they hid the truth from her while she was recovering from treatment.

Plimley's neighbours Scott and Gillian Cairns invested several times in the scheme and the court was told that they had lost almost £88,000 in total.

Father-of-four Plimley had used his own daughter's boyfriend to act as an agent and paid him commission to bring new investors to the doomed scheme.

Plimley's brother-in-law Roy Allen lost £33,000, while Mr Allen's ex-wife Diane lost £20,000 and his son Steven lost £16,500.

Plimley was granted bail pending reports but Sheriff Gillian Wade warned him that it was almost inevitable he would be jailed because of the scale of the crime.