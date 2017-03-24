  • STV
  • MySTV

Man conned family and friends in £250,000 Ponzi scheme

STV

Peter Plimley told his victims he had a foolproof way of betting on money markets.

Court: Plimley admitted embezzlement. (file pic)
Court: Plimley admitted embezzlement. (file pic)

A retired chartered surveyor conned family and friends out of nearly £250,000 with a Ponzi-style spread betting scam.

Peter Plimley, 68, told his victims he had a virtually foolproof way of betting on money markets but he was actually making catastrophic losses.

Plimley duped victims, including a cancer sufferer who invested her critical illness payment, into thinking he was a financial expert.

But Perth Sheriff Court was told on Friday that he had only made a profit from three investment periods while had had lost money on 42 occasions.

When it became clear the scheme - using spread betting website IG Index - was losing disastrous amounts, Plimley turned it into a Ponzi-style project by paying some investors with other people's money.

The court was told that Plimley eventually pulled the plug on the scam by sending an email to his investors to tell them they had lost all of their money in a single day.

He told one it had "gone in 30 seconds" due to a collapse in the US dollar and human error in forgetting to put a stop limit of the losses the account could handle.

He admitted embezzling £228,359 by conning nine victims, including his brother-in-law, into trusting him with large sums of money to invest in spread betting markets between December 1, 2011 and December 1, 2013.

His wife Wendy, 61, was initially charged alongside him but was cleared when the Crown dropped the charge against her in the wake of her incriminating her husband.

Plimley, now of Craigdhu Road, Newtonmore, was living in Kinfauns, Perthshire, when he formed the scheme and told potential investors he had "a matrix" which could ensure large profits.

Fiscal depute John Malpass told the court that Plimley and his wife had been property investors with five homes and had rented them out but said Plimley had been made bankrupt since the scam came to light.

He said: "He was attempting to predict currency markets on conversion rates of US dollars against Euro.

"He indicated that he had a trading strategy which allowed him to predict fluctuations in the currency market.

"However, figures show that over 45 months the accused experienced three gains and 42 losses. Despite the losses he continued to reassure investors that all was fine when it was not.

"Rather than coming clean he kept them in the dark in the hope he could turn things round. Four of the investors received their initial sums and substantial profits back.

"It is reasonable to infer the monies handed over to them had been given to the accused by other investors and was being recycled. The embezzlement had become a Ponzi scheme."

Clare Feeley had invested the payout she was given after being diagnosed with breast cancer and lost all £28,000 she gave Plimley.

Her family were so concerned they hid the truth from her while she was recovering from treatment.

Plimley's neighbours Scott and Gillian Cairns invested several times in the scheme and the court was told that they had lost almost £88,000 in total.

Father-of-four Plimley had used his own daughter's boyfriend to act as an agent and paid him commission to bring new investors to the doomed scheme.

Plimley's brother-in-law Roy Allen lost £33,000, while Mr Allen's ex-wife Diane lost £20,000 and his son Steven lost £16,500.

Plimley was granted bail pending reports but Sheriff Gillian Wade warned him that it was almost inevitable he would be jailed because of the scale of the crime.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.