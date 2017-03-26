Family of missing cliff fall teenager told of body find

The body of a man was discovered on a beach in Arbroath on Sunday morning.

Ralph Smith: 18-year-old's family told of body found.

The family of a missing teenager have been informed after a body was found on a beach in Angus.

The body of a man was recovered on the beach at Victoria Park, Arbroath, at around 8.40am on Sunday.

Police have yet to formally identify the man but the family of 18-year-old Ralph Smith, who fell from Arbroath Cliffs on February 25, have been told.

After his initial disappearance, a major search was launched by the emergency services with police officers, dive teams, coastguard, RNLI lifeboats and a helicopter all joining the operation.

Unable to find him, police called off the search, but subsequent searches were organised by family and friends in March.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Officers are currently making enquiries and it is confirmed that the body of a male has been recovered.

"The identity of the male has not yet been established, but it not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances

"The family of missing person Ralph Smith from Dundee have been informed of developments."

