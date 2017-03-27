Cyclist injured in collision with car on A92 in Fife

The incident occurred near the New Inn roundabout between Glenrothes and Freuchie.

Injured: The cyclist was hit near the New Inn roundabout Google 2017

A cyclist was injured after being knocked off his bike by a car on the A92 in Fife.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics after the collision on the road between Glenrothes and Freuchie at about 8.20am on Monday.

Police Scotland confirmed he was conscious and breathing after the incident, which happened about 300 yards from the New Inn roundabout.

