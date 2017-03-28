Care worker charged with attacking disabled resident

The attack is said to have taken place at Linlathen Neurological Care Centre.

A care worker has been charged after allegedly assaulting a disabled resident at a care home near Dundee.

The attack is said to have taken place at Linlathen Neurological Care Centre, to the north of Broughty Ferry, on March 14.

The care home treats patients who have suffered brain injuries as well as other neurological conditions such as MND and Huntington's Disease.

It is understood the female resident who was allegedly assaulted has Huntington's disease.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 54-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident at a care home in Broughty Ferry, Dundee on Tuesday, March 14.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

The Care Inspectorate, which regulates care homes in Scotland, has been notified of the incident