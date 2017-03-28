Child seen 'standing alone in street' outside nursery
The child was reportedly spotted on Harestane Road in Dundee by a passerby.
A child was reportedly seen standing alone in the street near a Dundee nursery.
The incident was reported to authorities after the youngster was seen on Harestane Road, near the council-run Jessie Porter Nursery, on Friday afternoon.
Dundee City Council is understood to be investigating the report, made by a member of the public.
Jessie Porter Nursery has received consistently good grades during its last three inspections.
It was described as a "welcoming, nurturing environment for children" during its last review.
